WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team ended the weekend with a win, as the Bears beat Youngstown State 9-7 on Sunday.

Mitch Thompson’s squad got off to a strong start, as the Bears scored six runs in the first two innings to take a three-run lead right off the bat.

The Penguins battled back in the middle innings, as the scored in the 5th, 6th and 7th inning to tie the game at 7-7.

In the bottom of the frame, Baylor responded, as Hunter Teplanzky led off with a double to right center, followed up shortly after by a Caleb Bergman squeeze bunt to put the Bears up for good.

Next up for Baylor is a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 7th against Dallas Baptist. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Baylor Ballpark.