MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — The end of game issues continued for the Baylor Baseball team on Friday night, as the Bears got walked off by the West Virginia Mountaineers 7-6.

Baylor was down 3-0 early in the game, but Steve Rodriguez’s team battled all the way back to take a 5-3 lead, and led 6-4 in the eighth inning.

West Virginia would score two in the eighth and one in the ninth though, capped off by Mason Marriott issuing a walk to drive in the game-winning run.

The two teams will face off once again on Saturday, April 9th. First pitch is scheduled for noon.