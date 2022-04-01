WACO, TX — It wasn’t the usual Big 12 weekend series that Baylor is used to playing this time of the year, but the Bears came to play regardless as they raced past East Tennessee State 15-1.

Baylor actually trailed 1-0 in the game, but after taking a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Bears never looked back on their way to a big win.

With the win, Steve Rodriguez’s team has now scored 10+ runs in three straight games, and will look to do it again when the two teams face off on April 2nd at 3:00 pm.