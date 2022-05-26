ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The season has now come to an end for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears run in the Big 12 Tournament came to an end with an 11-1 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma State.

It was a back-and-forth game early, as Baylor responded to a second inning run from OSU, with a run of its own in the top of the third.

From there, it was all Cowboys, as they scored the next 10 runs in the game, capped off by a Jake Thompson two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to complete the run rule.

The Bears’ offense struggled all game, as they could only compile three hits off OSU starter Justin Campbell, as he pitched all seven innings while striking out 10.

With the loss, Baylor’s season ends with a 26-28 record.