WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team is back into the win column on Wednesday, as the Bears blasted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a midweek matchup.

Wednesday Night W!



Bears pound out a season-high 18 hits and tie a season-best with 12 runs in the victory! 🔥#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/V3MHACgfjm — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 4, 2023

Mitch Thompson’s team fell down early in the top of the first, but responded with five runs in the first three innings to take the lead for good.

The 12 runs for the Bears is tied for the most in a single game this season, which they also accomplished on March 4th in a 12-5 win over Youngstown State.

Baylor will now be off this weekend, and the Bears won’t play again until Tuesday, May 9th when they host Grand Canyon. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.