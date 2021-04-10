Baylor Baseball Clinches First Big 12 Series

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zack Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball clinched its first Big 12 series since May 4, 2019 with its 7-4 win over West Virginia on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (21-10, 3-5 Big 12) took the lead from the fourth inning and never gave it up to the Mountaineers (11-14, 3-5 Big 12) to earn the win.

The Bears jumped ahead early as newcomer Jack Pineda reached on an error and then later scored after second-year freshman Tre Richardson doubled down the right field line. In the next at-bat, fifth-year senior, Andy Thomas singled up the middle to score Richardson to make it 2-0

In the second, the Mountaineers hit a three-run home run briefly take the 3-2 advantage. In the home-half, Pineda hit an RBI-single up the middle to knot things up at 3-3.

The Mountaineers were able to scratch a run across in the fourth to go up 4-3, however, the Bears bounced back with a two-run double from Thomas in the bottom of the fourth to take the 5-4 lead. Second-year freshman Cade Currington used a sacrifice fly to build the Bears lead and make it 6-4. Baylor continued to add runs with an RBI-single from second-year freshman Kyle Nevin, pushing the advantage to 7-4, the eventual final.

The two sides held each other scoreless for the final five innings, as fifth-year senior reliever Luke Boyd (7) earned his third-consecutive save this week, shutting the door in the ninth.

Fifth-year senior Jimmy Winston (4-2) earned his team-leading fourth win of the year after hurling 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, while WVU starter Adam Tulloch (0-3) was tabbed with the loss.

NOTES

• Baylor is now 19-2 at Baylor Ballpark.

• BU has won six-straight against WVU.

• Baylor extended its win streak to eight-consecutive games.

• The Bears earned their Big 12 series win since May 4, 2019 against Kansas State.

• Winston picked up his team-leading fourth win.

• Thomas led the way after going 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI.

• Currington finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI.