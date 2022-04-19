WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The winning streak is now at four games for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears came back from 4-1 down in the fourth inning to beat Sam Houston State 9-5.

It was a back and forth battle at Baylor Ballpark all night, as the Bearkats took the lead on two separate occasions, but Baylor had an immediate response both times.

Then, in the bottom of the 6th inning, the Bears scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead, and they never looked back on the way to another victory.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Austin this weekend to take on the Texas Longhorns. The first pitch of the series is scheduled for Friday, April 22nd at 6:30 pm.