HUNTSVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team continued its hot streak at the plate, as the Bears beat Sam Houston State in a back and forth midweek battle.

It was Mitch Thompson’s team that got off to a quick start, as the Hunter Teplanszky put the team up 1-0 in the first inning with a solo home run.

From there, the two teams traded leads until the top of the eighth, when Baylor scored two in he frame to go up for good.

With the win, the Bears improve to 14-23 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Friday, April 21st when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.