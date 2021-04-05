Baylor Baseball Confident After Weekend Sweep

WACO, TX — Baylor’s baseball team is coming off a three game sweep over North Carolina A&T, and before they jump back into conference play, they’re hosting UT Arlington tomorrow night. After the Bears had success this past weekend, the team is back to feeling like themselves, after the weekend confidence boost.

“Anytime you win, there’s always a confidence booster,” Steve Rodriguez said. “One of the big things being able to come and get guys into the game, and refine some things, has been really important to us.”

“Getting that winning feeling in your body really helps,” Jack Pineda said. “Coach Rod always preaches how hard it is to win, and how easy it is to lose, and for us to come out, they weren’t the prettiest wins, but for us to grind those out, and just knowing how to win is such a huge part in getting better each day.”