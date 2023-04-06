WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Mitch Thompson’s team continued to mash the baseball on Thursday night, as the Baylor Bears beat Oklahoma in game one of their weekend series.

BEARS WIN! 🐻🔥🫡



Baylor plays long ball and Ham shuts the door to start the series!#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/6YqjYJf7Za — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 7, 2023

After a first pitch that was delayed by rain, it was the Sooners that came out of the gates red hot, as they scored four runs in the second inning to take an early lead.

From that point on, it was all Bears, as they responded with four runs of their own in the fifth inning, and they never looked back on their way to a convincing win.

Once again, the new look lineup for Baylor provided plenty of runs, as three different Bears hit home runs on their way to a second straight contest with 10+ runs. Mitch Thompson and company have now scored double figure runs as many times in the past two games as they did in the first 28 games combined.

With the win, Baylor now improves to 11-19 on the season and 3-7 in Big 12 play. The two teams will meet up for game two of the series on Friday, April 7th at 6:30 pm.