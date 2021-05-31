Baylor Baseball Does Not Receive NCAA Tournament Bid, but the Bears Could Still Play

WACO, TX – The NCAA Baseball Committee did not give Baylor a bid to the tournament.

However, if a team becomes unavailable due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Bears are the first team to take their spot – as long as it is within 24 hours,of the bracket being revealed.

The Bears had aspirations to make a deep run in the Big 12 tournament, but they went 0-2. Baylor got hit with COVID-19 leading up to the tournament, and they were without pitcher Blake Helton and first baseman Chase Wehsener.