WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team got off to a losing start this weekend, as the Bears dropped its series opener against No. 17 West Virginia on Friday night.

Back at it tomorrow with a chance to even the series#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/f4uzlXCrjZ — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 29, 2023

It was a slow start to the game for Mitch Thompson’s team, as Baylor found itself down 3-0 early on, before John Ceccoli got the Bears on the board in the bottom of the second inning.

From there, Baylor scored three more unanswered runs to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth, but WVU retook the lead for good with a two-out, two RBI double in the top of the eighth.

The Bears and Mountaineers will match up on Saturday, April 29th in game two of the weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 pm.