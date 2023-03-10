WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team saw its winning streak come to an end on Friday, as the Bears lost their series opener against Mercer 12-2.

The Bears got into an early hole in the contest, as they were down 5-0 in 2.5 innings, thanks in part to two Mercer home runs.

Baylor tried to start a comeback in the bottom of the third, as both John Ceccoli and Kolby Branch hit solo home runs, but that was it offensively for the Bears on the night.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 5-9 on the season. Next up for the Bears is game two against Mercer, with first pitch set for 2:00 pm.