WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball came up short with a chance to clinch the series against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Friday, as the Bears lost 11-5.

The game was a back and forth one early on, as Baylor answered every time that the Cowboys scored, tying the game at 1-1 in the first inning and 5-5 in the fifth inning.

Eventually, OSU pulled away behind the home run ball, as the Pokes hit two in the final two innings to put the game out of reach.

The two teams will play the final game of the series on Saturday, May 21st. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm.