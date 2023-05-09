WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After almost a week off, the Baylor Baseball team made its return to game action on Tuesday with a midweek loss to Grand Canyon.

The game was one in which the Antelopes took an early lead on an RBI groundout in the second, and led the rest of the way as they handed the Bears a sixth loss in their last seven games.

On this night, it was the bats that let down Baylor, as the Bears recorded just one hit, which came in the sixth inning.

Despite those struggles, Mitch Thompson’s team had a chance to complete a comeback in the ninth, with bases loaded and two outs. Hunter Teplanszky struck out looking though, as the battle back came up short.

It’ll now be a quick turnaround for the Bears, who will next be in action on Wednesday, May 10th when they host Lamar at 6:30 pm.