WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team got off to a slow start in its midweek matinee game against Tarleton on Tuesday, and never recovered, as the Bears fell to the Texans 6-2.

The first three innings ended up being the difference in the game, as Tarleton scored a run in every inning, to give the Texans an early 3-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

The Bears looked to get back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Walker Polk hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to just two runs.

The Baylor offense just couldn’t find any rhythm though, as they mustered just six hits in the loss.

Mitch Thompson’s team will now turn its attention to the return of Big 12 play, as the Bears will next be in action on Friday, April 28th when they host West Virginia at 6:30 pm.