WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears dropped the first game of a four-game home stand on Wednesday night 5-4 against Dallas Baptist.

The Bears fell down 2-0 in the 2nd but responded with 3 runs of their own to take a 3-2 lead after two.

The Patriots would respond with single runs in the 3rd, 5th and 6th to take the lead for good.

Baylor will open their final series before conference play, on Friday night against Grand Canyon University. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.