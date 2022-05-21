WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The regular season is now done and dusted for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears lost to No. 8 Oklahoma State 9-5 in eight innings.

The game ended up being called due to inclement weather, which means that the final score reflects the most recent completed inning.

Following the results on the final day, the Bears are now locked into the No. 8 seed at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament next week. Baylor will open up against top-seeded TCU on Wednesday, May 25th at 12:30 pm.

The Full Big 12 Baseball Tournament bracket looks like this: