Baylor Baseball Drops Regular Season Finale to Oklahoma 6-5

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball dropped its second-straight game to Oklahoma, 6-5, on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas. The Bears (31-18, 11-13 Big 12) will drop to the No. 6 seed in next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship after falling to the Sooners (27-26, 11-13 Big 12).

For the seventh-straight game, Baylor scored in the opening frame after sophomore Jack Pineda led the game off with a single and later, second-year freshman Tre Richardson brought him home with a ground out to give the Bears the 1-0 edge.

Oklahoma scored two in the top of the second before a three hour and 41-minute rain delay put things on hold. Following the delay, OU held the 2-1 advantage going to the third. The Sooners pushed the lead to 4-1 with two solo home runs in the third frame.

Second-year freshmen Jared McKenzie and Richardson began the sixth with back-to-back singles and later on, fifth-year senior Andy Thomas brought one home with a sacrifice fly to pull the Bears within two. The Sooners once again responded, this time with another two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 6-2.

Baylor had a chance with the bases loaded, after Davion Downey ripped a bases-clearing double to close the gap to 6-5. Oklahoma got out of the inning and sealed the win in the ninth with a ground out while BU had a runner in scoring position.

Blake Helton (4-3) took the loss after throwing before the rain delay, while OU starter Jake Bennett (4-3) earned the win. Oklahoma reliever Luke Taggart (2) picked up the save in the ninth.

NOTES

• Baylor will be the No. 6 seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship after finishing the season 11-13 in conference play.

• The Bears finish the season 23-6 at Baylor Ballpark.

• OU wins the season series against the Bears, 3-1.

• Baylor has scored in the first inning in each of the last seven games. BU is outscoring opponents now 59-19 in the first frame.

• With three runs in the eighth, Baylor is outscoring opponents 44-18 in the eighth on the season.

• Thomas finishes the regular season with a team-leading 59 RBI.

• Downey went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

• McKenzie ended the night 3-for-5 with a run scored.

• Fifth-year senior Luke Boyd came in and hurled 1.2 innings with a season-high four strikeouts.