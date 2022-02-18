WACO, TX — The Baylor Bears dropped their first game of the 2022 baseball season on Friday as they lost 4-0 at home against Maryland.

After giving up two first inning runs, starting pitcher Tyler Thomas found his groove as he struck out nine batters, which ties his career high.

The big struggle for Steve Rodriguez’s team came at the plate, where the Bears only produced five total hits, and were 0/12 with runners on base.

Baylor will look to bounce back with the second game of the series as the Bears will host Maryland on February 19th at 3:00 pm.