Baylor Baseball Drops Second Game Against Kansas State

Baylor

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball dropped game two against Kansas State, 10-3, on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (28-14, 8-9 Big 12) were tied with the Wildcats (28-17, 7-10 Big 12) going into the ninth inning when K-State put up a seven-spot in the top half.

The Bears jumped out to an early lead when fourth-year junior Davion Downey smacked his sixth home run of the season to make it 1-0 in the second. The Bears added another run after junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo used an RBI-single to double the BU lead after two innings.

Kansas State responded with a solo home run of its own in the third to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Both teams were held in check until the bottom of the sixth inning, where sophomore Jack Pineda came up with an RBI-single to push the advantage to 3-1. Once again, the Wildcats had a response with two runs in the seventh to knot things at 3-3.

In the ninth, K-State sealed the win with seven runs in the inning.

Baylor starter Cam Caley was fantastic on the mound throwing a career-long 5.2 innings, while only allowing one run on two hits, one walk and striking out five. K-State reliever Eric Torres (3-0) earned the win, while fifth-year senior Ryan Leckich (2-1) was tabbed with his first loss in 2021.

NOTES

• Baylor is 21-4 this season at Baylor Ballpark.

• True freshman Cam Caley threw a career-best 5.2 innings.

• Caley has only allowed two runs in his last six appearances (19.1 IP).

• Cardoza-Oquendo finished the night 3-for-4 with one RBI.

• Second-year freshman Tre Richardson and fifth-year senior Andy Thomas finished with two hits apiece.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected