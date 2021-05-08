Baylor Baseball Drops Second Game Against Kansas State

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball dropped game two against Kansas State, 10-3, on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (28-14, 8-9 Big 12) were tied with the Wildcats (28-17, 7-10 Big 12) going into the ninth inning when K-State put up a seven-spot in the top half.

The Bears jumped out to an early lead when fourth-year junior Davion Downey smacked his sixth home run of the season to make it 1-0 in the second. The Bears added another run after junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo used an RBI-single to double the BU lead after two innings.

Kansas State responded with a solo home run of its own in the third to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Both teams were held in check until the bottom of the sixth inning, where sophomore Jack Pineda came up with an RBI-single to push the advantage to 3-1. Once again, the Wildcats had a response with two runs in the seventh to knot things at 3-3.

In the ninth, K-State sealed the win with seven runs in the inning.

Baylor starter Cam Caley was fantastic on the mound throwing a career-long 5.2 innings, while only allowing one run on two hits, one walk and striking out five. K-State reliever Eric Torres (3-0) earned the win, while fifth-year senior Ryan Leckich (2-1) was tabbed with his first loss in 2021.

NOTES

• Baylor is 21-4 this season at Baylor Ballpark.

• True freshman Cam Caley threw a career-best 5.2 innings.

• Caley has only allowed two runs in his last six appearances (19.1 IP).

• Cardoza-Oquendo finished the night 3-for-4 with one RBI.

• Second-year freshman Tre Richardson and fifth-year senior Andy Thomas finished with two hits apiece.