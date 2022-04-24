AUSTIN, Texas – Baylor baseball (20-20, 4-11) fell 13-4 to No. 10 Texas (30-13, 9-6) in Sunday’s series finale at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.



Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season for the Bears, but the Longhorns hit five homers as a team, completing the series sweep with another high-powered offensive performance.



BU got on the scoreboard first, as Jack Pineda doubled off the base of the center field wall and later came around to score on a passed ball. However, UT responded with three runs in the bottom half and added a fourth in the second to go ahead 4-1.



That’s when Nevin got ahold of one and drove it out of the ballpark, cutting the Texas lead in half at 4-2 in the top of the third. In the bottom of the fourth, UT plated three runs to extend its lead to 7-2, and further increased the tally to 9-2 in the fifth with another pair.



Baylor threatened in the sixth, scoring two runs via a passed ball and a Harrison Caley RBI infield single. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Pineda, who drove a would-be grand slam to deep left-center that was caught on the warning track for the final out of the inning.



Texas added one in the bottom of the sixth, but Henry Cone worked a scoreless seventh frame for the Bears to hold it at 10-4 through seven. Command issues resulted in a trio of runs for the Longhorns in the eighth, moving the total to 13-4, and BU left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth as Texas finished it out.

NOTES

• Baylor extended its streak to 19 games in a row with at least one extra-base hit.

• BU has tallied two or more XBH in eight of its last nine games.

• The Bears added to their Big 12-best total of 43 double plays on the year with another two twin killings in the ballgame.

• Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season as part of a two-hit day, his 13th of the year.

• Nevin also extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hitting streak to nine games.

• Jared McKenzie picked up his 14th multi-hit outing of 2022.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season.