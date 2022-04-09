MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — The tough road trip out east continues for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears lost 8-4 to the Mountaineers in the second game of the weekend series.

Steve Rodriguez’s team took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, when Jared McKenzie singled through the right side to bring home Jack Pineda. WVU immediately responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead, and Baylor trailed the rest of the way.

The two teams will play the third and final game of the series on Sunday, April 10th. First pitch is scheduled for noon.