WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team picked up a huge come from behind win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday, as the Bears turned a 7-2 deficit in the seventh inning into an 8-7 seven win.

The big hit for Steve Rodriguez’s team came from Jack Pineda, who hit a bases clearing, three-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to give his team the lead for good.

Next up for the Bears is a weekend series at home against Texas Tech. Game one of the series is set to take place on Friday, April 29th. First pitch in that game is scheduled for 6:30 pm.