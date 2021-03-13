Baylor Baseball Extends Win-Streak to Seven

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – With a seven-run explosion in the seventh inning, Baylor secured its seventh-consecutive win after defeating Xavier 11-4 on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (9-4) have secured the series win over the Musketeers (3-6) and will go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon.

After a slow first inning, the Bears got on the board in the second inning after first-year sophomore Antonia Valdez’s base hit brought in two runs, putting Baylor up 2-0. Xavier came back in the third inning tying the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Baylor took the lead 3-2 after true freshman Alex Gonzales grounded out to bring first baseman Chase Wehsener home.

Xavier takes a brief lead in the top of the sixth inning and led Baylor 4-3.

The Bears responded with a big seventh inning as fifth-year senior Andy Thomas hit an RBI-single followed by second-year freshman Cade Currington smacking an RBI-double to put Baylor in the lead, 5-4. Later in the inning, second-year freshman Jared Mackenzie hit a triple down the left field line that brought home two. During the seventh inning, Baylor scored a total of seven runs, to blow the game open at 10-4.

In the eighth inning, second-year freshman Nolan Rodriguez had his first-career pulling a triple down the left field line and was brought home by an sacrifice fly from Wehsener, putting Baylor up 11-4.

Fifth-year senior Jimmy Winston (2-1) earned the victory after throwing 4.2 innings in relief, while only allowing one earned run and striking out five. Xavier’s Jonathan Kelly (0-1) picked up the loss. Baylor starter Blake Helton hurled 3.1 innings with allowing two runs on three hits and fanning three.

NOTES

• Baylor is 7-0 in 2021 at Baylor Ballpark.

• The Bears are on their longest win streak since March 22-30, 2019, when the Bears won seven-straight. BU started the 2019 season on an eight-game win streak.

• Every player in the Bears starting lineup had a hit, while five finished with two hits in the game. All 10 players that came to the plate, finished the game with a hit and run scored.

• Gonzales had a career-day in his first career start as a true freshman. The leftfielder finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI.

• Second-year freshman Nolan Rodriguez came up with his first career hit with a triple in the eighth inning.

• Winston picked up his second win of the year in a career-high 4.2 relief innings.