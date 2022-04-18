WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team continued its winning ways on Monday as the Bears beat Lamar 5-1.

Baylor took a quick lead in the top of the first inning, as Jack Pineda led the game off with a triple, and Tre Richardson drove him in with a sac fly in the very next at bat. The Bears then led the rest of the way on their way to their first midweek game since late April.

After being named the Big 12 Player in the Week, Kyle Nevin stayed red hot at the plate, as he hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the third, his third in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Cam Caley made the first start of his career, and three two scoreless innings.

Baylor will be right back at it, as the Bears will host Sam Houston State on Tuesday, April 19th at 6:30 pm.