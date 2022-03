NORMAN, OK — The Baylor Baseball team took an early 2-0 lead on the road in Oklahoma, but couldn’t hold on as the Bears lost to the Sooners 5-3.

Baylor took a quick two-run advantage on the back of three straight two-out singles in the top of the second inning. Oklahoma responded with five unanswered runs and never looked back on the way to a win.

The two teams will square off in the second game of the series on March 26th at 2:00 pm.