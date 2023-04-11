DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team came up just short in a back and forth battle on Tuesday night, as the Bears lost to 21st-ranked Dallas Baptist on the road.

Bears battle but come up just short tonight in Dallas.#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jr6qsAZ7Gp — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 12, 2023

It was game where the two teams went back and forth early, with the Patriots taking two early leads, before the Bears responded each time to tie the game.

Then in the top of the third, not only did Mitch Thompson’s team tie the game, but it took a 4-3 lead on a John Ceccoli fly out.

From there, Cole Tremain added an infield single to give the Bears a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

It was all DBU down the stretch though, as the Patriots immediately tied the game in the bottom of the frame, before taking a one-run lead in the eighth with an RBI double to the wall.

Baylor had one more chance to retake the lead in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded, but Jace Grady made a leaping catch to end the game and rob Hunter Simmons of a bases clearing hit.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 12-21 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Friday, April 14th when they host 12th-ranked Texas at 6:30 pm.