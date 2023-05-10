WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team dropped a second midweek game in as many days on Wednesday, as the Bears lost to Lamar.

Mitch Thompson’s team fell in an early hole, as the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and the score remained the same until the sixth when Gavin Brzozowski delivered an RBI single to tie the game up.

From there, it was all Lamar, as the Cardinals scored in each of the final three innings to secure the win.

Next up for the Bears is the final Big 12 series of the regular season as they travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU, with the first game schedule for Friday, May 12th at 6:30 pm.