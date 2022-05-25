ARLINGTON, TX — Baylor opened Big 12 tournament play against TCU on Wednesday, and the Horned Frogs won 4-2. Baylor scored in the top of the first, with an RBI triple by Kyle Nevin.

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 6th, on an RBI single from Antonio Valdez. Tre Richardson scored both runs for Baylor.

In the bottom of the 6th, TCU scored two runs to tie the game, and added two more in the bottom of the 8th to lead 4-2. Baylor wasn’t able to score in the top of the 9th, as they lost 4-2.

No. 1 seed TCU will play 5 seed Texas on Thursday, while 8 seed Baylor will face 4 seed Oklahoma State.