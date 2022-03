HOUSTON, TX — After an 0-3 start to the season, the Baylor Baseball team is back up to .500 on the season as the Bears beat Rice 9-0 to improve to 4-4 on the season.

The key inning in this game was the fifth, when Baylor added four runs onto what was a 1-0 lead, highlighted by a two-run Kyle Nevin home run.

The Bears will stay in Houston this weekend as they open up their run in the 2022 Shriners Children’s College Classic on March 4th at 11:00 am against UCLA.