Baylor Baseball Head to Bricktown with Work to be Done

WACO — The Baylor Bears have dropped two-straight series’ as they head for Oklahoma City and the Big 12 tournament this week.

In the latest D1 baseball projections the Bears are the last team in the field likely putting them squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Steve Rodriguez didn’t want to put a specific win goal in place but his players acknowledged they have some work to do.

“There’s definitely a lot of uncertainty,” Senior Luke Boyd said. “Unfortunately we are a bubble team with those big losses but then again we had those, big wins this year as well but may have to do something special in this tournament. We want to do that anyways but it would definitely help our chances because, that’s all I want to do. I just want to make regional and see what this team can do.”

Freshman Jared McKenzie said their’s no change in the mindset but there is a definite sense of urgency.

“I wouldn’t say we change anything but we know it’s in the back of our minds that we are that bubble team,” he said. “We know that it’s crunch time we need to win, and so whatever it takes, We got to pass the bat, and compete.”

Baylor will open the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech on Wednesday morning at 9:00am.