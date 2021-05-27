Baylor Baseball Hoping for Help as The Long Wait for Selection Monday Begins

WACO — The Baylor baseball team doesn’t have any more opportunities to add to their resume after being eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The Bears entered Bricktown as a team on the bubble, deemed as “the last team in” by D1Baseball.com at the start of the week. According to D1 Baseball they had played their way to the wrong side of the bubble at the start of the day on Thursday.

Head Coach Steve Rodriguez and freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie said they hope the selection committee takes into account the injury issues that plauged this team down the stretch.

“We go five weekends where we’re playing really good baseball and then all of a sudden, everything just changed the dynamic of our team,” Rodriguez said. “I would like to be able to say that we’ve done enough but we’ll see that’s going to be on their plate on Monday and I really do think that once we get everybody back, it changes the dynamic of this program.”

If they are indeed left out the Bears will be able to point to a few things that ultimately did them in.