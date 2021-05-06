Baylor Baseball Impacted by COVID-19 Issues as They Set to Host Kansas State

WACO — The Baylor baseball team is the latest to be struck by COVID-19 and as a result they will play their series against Kansas State without part of their roster.

Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said he did not want to give specifics on who was out or how many were out. The first noticeable absence is Ace, Tyler Thomas who is not in the weekend rotation after serving as the Friday Night starter since early March.

Kansas State and Baylor get their series started at 6:30pm on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.