IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Baseball earned a league-leading 17 Academic All-Big 12 selections, as announced Thursday by the conference office.

14 Bears, also a conference-most, were named to the first team, while an additional three received second-team recognition. Baylor notched its fifth-consecutive season with at least 17 honorees and tied for its third-best mark in program history.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the previous two semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

2022 ACADEMIC ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Nicolas Balsano, Jr. – Finance

Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, Gr. – Sport Management*

Cade Currington, Jr. – Supply Chain Management*

Chandler Freeman, So. – Communication

Alex Gonzales, So. – Pre-Business

Jared McKenzie, Jr. – Marketing*

Adam Muirhead, So. – Finance

Jack Pineda, Sr. – Marketing

Tre Richardson, Jr. – Communication*

Will Rigney, Jr. – Risk Management & Insurance

Nolan Rodriguez, Jr. – Political Science*

Jacob Schoenvogel, So. – Public Health

Cole Stasio, So. – Pre-Business

Beau Wimpee, Jr. – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies*



2022 ACADEMIC ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Kyle Nevin, Jr. – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies

Hambleton Oliver, Jr. – Supply Chain Management*

Antonio Valdez, Sr. – Communication

*2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Academic years listed