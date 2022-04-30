WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team came up short against ninth-ranked Texas Tech once again on Saturday, as the Bears lose 11-1.

The Red Raiders took an early lead once again, this time thanks to a five-run second inning, and much like the first game of the series, Baylor could not dig out of the hole.

A lone bright spot for the Bears was the first collegiate home run for Jacob Schoenvogel, who’s solo home run in the third inning resulted in the only run of the game for Baylor.

Baylor will look to salvage a game in the series on Sunday, May 1st when the two teams face off in the final game of the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.