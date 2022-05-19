WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team began its weekend series against No. 8 Oklahoma State with a come from behind win on Thursday night, capped off by a two-run walk off home run from Antonio Valdez in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bears got off to a slow start, as the potent OSU offense nine runs in the first five innings. From that points on though, Baylor held the Cowboys to just a single run, as Steve Rodriguez’s team scored 10 unanswered runs after falling down 11-3 in the top of the seventh.

The two teams will face off in game two of the series on Friday, May 20th. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm.