Baylor Baseball Picked 8th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Big 12 Conference Press Release:

IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech becomes just the second program to be selected atop the preseason Big 12 baseball coaches’ poll for a fourth-consecutive year and fifth time since 1999 in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Red Raiders, a College World Series participant in 2018 and 2019, garnered seven first-place votes and 63 points. The Red Raiders join Texas as the only teams in league history to top the preseason poll in four or more consecutive seasons.

TCU and Texas each received a first-place vote, as the Horned Frogs finished second in the ledger with 52 points followed by the Longhorns in third with 46.

Oklahoma State (42), Oklahoma (31), West Virginia (29), Kansas State (28), Baylor (25) and Kansas (8) rounded out the ledger.

The 2020 season opens on Friday, Feb. 19, with conference play starting the weekend of March 19.

2021 Big 12 Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

1. Texas Tech (7) 63

2. TCU (1) 52

3. Texas (1) 46

4. Oklahoma State 42

5. Oklahoma 31

6. West Virginia 29

7. Kansas State 28

8. Baylor 25

9. Kansas 8

(First-place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)