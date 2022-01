WACO, TX — The Baylor Bears were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12, according to the conference’s preseason baseball poll that was released on Thursday.

The Bears finished 31-20 last season and sixth in the Big 12.

This is the second time since 2014 in which the team has been projected to finish fifth or better within the conference. In each of the last five Big 12 seasons, Baylor has finished at or better than its preseason projection.