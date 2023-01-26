WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In the opinions of the other coaches in the Big 12, the Baylor Baseball team will start the 2023 season at the bottom of the conference hierarchy. On Thursday, the Bears checked in at the bottom of the Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll.

This is coming off the heels of a 2022 season, in which Baylor finished eighth in the conference with a 7-17 record. That led to the resignation of head coach Steve Rodriguez after seven seasons at the helm.

Now the Bears will begin their first season under the direction of Mitch Thompson, who became the head man last June after 10 seasons at McLennan Community College.

Baylor will start its 2023 baseball season on Friday, February 17th, when the Bears host Central Michigan at 3:00 pm.