WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team is now in the win column in 2022, as the Bears beat Houston Baptist 6-2 to improve to 1-3 on the season.

Baylor got started early, as Kyle Nevin ripped a two-out single through the left side to put the Bears up 1-0, and they never relinquished the lead.

Six different Baylor pitchers made an appearance on Tuesday night, with five of them tossing scoreless outings.

The Bears will next be in action on February 25th when they host Duke.