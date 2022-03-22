WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team left it late on Tuesday, but eventually pulled out the win as the Bears walked off against UTSA in a 3-2 victory.

Baylor fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, but responded quickly with a run in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1

The Bears then loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk, a fielding error and a hit by pitch. Roadrunners pitcher Simon Miller then walked Antonio Valdez and Jack Pineda in back-to-back at bats to give Baylor a midweek win.

Up next for Baylor is a road trip to Norman to take on the Sooners. The first game of that weekend series will start on March 25th at 6:30 pm.