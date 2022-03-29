WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9.

Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to get closer than four runs back the rest of the way.

11 of the 13 Bears that came to the plate in the game ended up getting on base, as Baylor tallied 16 hits against Maverick pitching.

Next up for Steve Rodriguez and company is a weekend home series against ETSU which starts on April 1st at 6:30 pm.