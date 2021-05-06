Baylor Baseball Returns From Finals Break Hosting Kansas State

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor is back following exam week with a three-game series against Kansas State beginning on Friday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (27-13, 7-8 Big 12) and Wildcats (27-16, 6-9 Big 12) will play game two on Saturday at 3 p.m. and then the series finale on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Bears are 51-27 all-time against the Wildcats, while Coach Rodriguez is 7-5 against K-State. Baylor has won the last two series against K-State, including the most recent in 2019 in Waco. BU holds a 29-9 record against Kansas State in Waco.

Promotions for the weekend contest include a Baylor pennant giveaway (Fri.) and trading card giveaway (Sat.). On Friday, the six-time national champion Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will throw out the first pitch.

SERIES INFO

Date: May 7-9 (Fri.-Sun.)

Game Times: 6:30 p.m./3 p.m./12 p.m.

Site: Waco, Texas /Baylor Ballpark (5,000) (50 percent)

TV: Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

• Talent: (Fri.) John Morris (pxp), Pat Combs (color); (Sat.-Sun.) Pete Sousa (pxp)

Radio: ESPN 1660/92.3FM

• Talent: Derek Smith (pxp)

Live Stats: BaylorBears.com

Twitter Updates: @BaylorBaseball

Series History: BU leads, 51-27

Streak: KSU, W1

First Meeting: March 28, 1996

Last Meeting: May 3-5, 2019 (BU won series)

Under Rodriguez: 7-5



PITCHING MATCHUP

Fri. May 7 – RHP Hayden Kettler (3-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. RHP Connor McCullough (4-2, 4.17 ERA)

Sat. May 8 – LHP Cam Caley (1-1, 5.23 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Wicks (5-2, 3.36 ERA)

Sun. May 9 – RHP Blake Helton (3-2, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Kasey Ford (4-0, 1.59 ERA)



STORY LINES

• The Bears are 20-3 this season at Baylor Ballpark. BU has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better in all 21 seasons (Since 1999) and is 474-208 all-time at the park.

• Baylor is in the postseason conversation after going 13-3 in the month of April. Both D1Baseball and Baseball America have the Bears projected as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bears have climbed all the way up to the No. 4 spot in the Big 12 after starting conference play 1-5 in March. The Bears currently have a 31 RPI and are receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the second-straight week.

• Baylor is outscoring its opponents 46-19 in the first inning and has a 21-6 when scoring first (20-5 when scoring in the first frame). The Bears also hold a 31-15 advantage in the eighth inning.

• Fifth-year senior Andy Thomas was on a tear bringing runners home as he was on a 13-game RBI streak from 4/1-4/23. Thomas has had at least one RBI in 14 of his last 16 games. On the season, Thomas has a career-best 44 RBI, which is first on the team and 3rd in the Big 12. His 44 RBI in 39 games is also 13th in the country.

• Baylor has scored double-digit runs in 11 games in 2021. The Bears are first in the Big 12 in batting average (15th nationally) with a .303 clip. BU is second in the Big 12 in earned run average with a 3.48 ERA (15th nationally) and has allowed the least amount of earned runs in the league.

• Individually, the Bears have a number of players at the top of the conference as second-year freshman Jared McKenzie is 1st in runs scored (7th in the nation), 2nd in hits (8th in the nation), 2nd in triples (9th in the nation), 4th in batting average, Thomas is 5th in RBI, Luke Boyd is 1st in saves (11th in the nation) with eight, Jimmy Winston is 2nd in wins with six, while Ryan Leckich is 1st in pitching appearances with 19. To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).