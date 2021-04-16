Baylor Baseball Series Postponed; Will Play a Double Header on Saturday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Baylor baseball will play a doubleheader against Kansas beginning at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday due to weather. The series opener was previously scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at Hoglund Park.

The last time the Bears (22-11, 3-6 Big 12) and Jayhawks (20-13, 2-7 Big 12) met in 2019, the two sides had to play a doubleheader on Saturday due to weather with BU sweeping the twin bill and KU coming back with the Sunday victory.

