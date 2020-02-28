Baylor Baseball Set for The Shriners College Classic

HOUSTON, Texas — The Baylor baseball team will take a big step up in competition this weekend as they face Missouri, LSU and Arkansas as a part of the Shriners College Classic.

“This is probably as close to Omaha as we’re going to get during a season,” Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said. “That, for me, is just is so valuable, being able to play against great, high caliber teams that are coached really well and and playing in an environment where you know you’re gonna get anywhere from 10 to 20,000 people at a game.”

While they will face some of the biggest names in college Baseball, senior Andy Thomas said it’s cool, but it’s still just baseball.

“We look forward to the opportunity,” he said. “But like I said you can’t get caught up in that because if you do, it’ll swallow you whole. We’re going to throw strikes, execute and play our game. We’re not we’re not a big a bunch of big boppers we hit the ball in the gap, get on base, get people and play defense so that’s what we’re gonna do this weekend.”

Baylor will lead off the Shriners College Classic Friday Morning at 11:00am against Missouri.