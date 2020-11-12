Baylor Baseball Set to Begin Green-Gold World Series on Friday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball will host its annual Green-Gold World Series beginning on Friday, Nov. 13. The best of five intrasquad series will go through Nov. 21 at Baylor Ballpark. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all of Baylor’s practices and world series games are closed to the public.

The Bears will start the series by playing back-to-back days with Game One coming on Friday, Nov. 13 and Game Two on Saturday, Nov. 14. Game Three will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17 before the series finishes up with Game Four on Friday, Nov. 20 and Game Five on Saturday, Nov. 21.



The Green Team was drafted by veterans Andy Thomas (hitting coach) and Tyler Thomas (pitching coach), while the Gold Team was selected by Kyle Harper (hitting coach) and Blake Helton (pitching coach).

Green

Nolan Rodriguez

Antonio Valdez

Will Rigney

Tyler Thomas

Jared McKenzie

Cade Currington

Kyle Nevin

Andy Thomas

Hambleton Oliver

Evan Godwin

Tre Richardson

Jack Pineda

Anderson Needham

Adam Muirhead

Jacob Schoenvogel

Luke Thompson

Grant Golomb

Ben Kesler

Col Stasio

Drew Leach

Gold

Kyle Harper

Davion Downey

Ricky Martinez

Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo

Alex Gonzales

Cam Caley

Nicolas Balsano

Blake Helton

JD Gregson

Jacob Ashkinos

Brooks Helmer

Ryan Patterson

Chase Wehsener

Chandler Freeman

Andy Owen

Ty Fontenot

Beau Wimpee

Joey Schott

Travis Hester

Zach Childers

