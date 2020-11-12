Baylor Baseball Set to Begin Green-Gold World Series on Friday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball will host its annual Green-Gold World Series beginning on Friday, Nov. 13. The best of five intrasquad series will go through Nov. 21 at Baylor Ballpark. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all of Baylor’s practices and world series games are closed to the public.
The Bears will start the series by playing back-to-back days with Game One coming on Friday, Nov. 13 and Game Two on Saturday, Nov. 14. Game Three will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17 before the series finishes up with Game Four on Friday, Nov. 20 and Game Five on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The Green Team was drafted by veterans Andy Thomas (hitting coach) and Tyler Thomas (pitching coach), while the Gold Team was selected by Kyle Harper (hitting coach) and Blake Helton (pitching coach).
Green
Nolan Rodriguez
Antonio Valdez
Will Rigney
Tyler Thomas
Jared McKenzie
Cade Currington
Kyle Nevin
Andy Thomas
Hambleton Oliver
Evan Godwin
Tre Richardson
Jack Pineda
Anderson Needham
Adam Muirhead
Jacob Schoenvogel
Luke Thompson
Grant Golomb
Ben Kesler
Col Stasio
Drew Leach
Gold
Kyle Harper
Davion Downey
Ricky Martinez
Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo
Alex Gonzales
Cam Caley
Nicolas Balsano
Blake Helton
JD Gregson
Jacob Ashkinos
Brooks Helmer
Ryan Patterson
Chase Wehsener
Chandler Freeman
Andy Owen
Ty Fontenot
Beau Wimpee
Joey Schott
Travis Hester
Zach Childers
-BaylorBears.com-