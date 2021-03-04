Baylor Baseball Set to Open Four Game Series with Memphis

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor will host its first weekend series of 2021 when it welcomes in Memphis to Baylor Ballpark beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. with the first game going seven innings and the second the full nine innings. The series will finish up on Sunday at 12 p.m.

There will be a BU water bottle giveaway on Saturday, as individual and season tickets are still available to the public.

SERIES INFO

Date: March 5-7 (Fri.-Sun.)

Game Times: 6:30 p.m./2 p.m. (DH)/12 p.m.

Site: Waco, Texas / Baylor Ballpark (5,000) (25 percent)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

• Talent: Pete Sousa (pxp), Richard Cunningham (color)

Radio: 1660 ESPN/92.3 FM

• Talent: Derek Smith (pxp); Ryan Boyd (Sunday)

Live Stats: BaylorStats.com

Twitter Updates:@BaylorBaseball

Series History: BU leads, 8-3

Streak: BU, W1

First Meeting: March 6, 1996

Last Meeting: April 16-18, 2018 (BU won the series 2-1)

Under Rodriguez: 2-1



PITCHING MATCHUP

Fri. March 5 – Baylor RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. Memphis RHP Blake Wimberley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sat. March 6 – Baylor LHP Tyler Thomas (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Memphis LHP Chris Durham (0-0, 5.79)

Sat. March 6 – Baylor LHP Cam Caley (0-1, 15.75 ERA) vs. Memphis RHP Jackson Cothren (0-0, 0.00)

Sun. March 7 – Baylor TBD vs. Memphis RHP Landon Kelly (1-0, 3.00)



STORY LINES

• BU is coming off a three-hit shutout against Sam Houston on Tuesday night with Logan Freeman, Jimmy Winston, Hambleton Oliver, Ryan Leckich and Luke Boyd combining for the first shutout for the Bears in 2021.

• Second-year freshman Jared McKenzie already has two multi-home run games with four homers total after not hitting one last season. He currently leads the team in runs (10), RBI (9), home runs (4) and total bases (24).

• Newcomer Jack Pineda is fifth in the Big 12 with a .387 average through seven games, Pineda is also tied for 4th in the conference with McKenzie in total hits (12).

• The Bears have already hit 10 home runs on the season. With Rodriguez, BU has hit 217 in 244 games.

• On the mound, Tyler Thomas continued to impress as he earned his first win since May 14, 2019 against UT Arlington after throwing five innings, while only giving up one earned run and striking out three on Saturday, vs. Auburn. Thomas has already thrown more innings than he did last year as he threw a total of 6.2 innings, all in relief after coming off of surgery to remove a rib in June 2019 due to his Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

• Through the first seven games, BU is second in the Big 12 in hits (18th nationally) and batting average (19th nationally). The Bears are also fourth in the conference with 10 home runs. Pineda has a hit in every game in 2021.

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).