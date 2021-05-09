Baylor Baseball Shatters Records with 23-3 Victory Over Kansas State

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball shattered records in its 23-3 blow-out victory over Kansas State in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (29-14, 9-9 Big 12) have now won four-straight Big 12 series after taking two-of-three from the Wildcats (28-18, 7-11 Big 12).

Baylor scored early and often after getting started in the home-half of the first when second-year freshman Tre Richardson smashed a triple off the center field wall to score second-year freshman Jared McKenzie. Later in the inning, sophomore Antonio Valdez used a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

In the second, sophomore Jack Pineda sliced an RBI-single to extend the advantage to 3-0, while in the third inning it was junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo who singled through the right side to make it 4-0.

Fifth-year senior Andy Thomas continued his hot-hitting with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 6-0.

The flood gates opened up in the bottom of the fifth with the Bears setting a program record for runs scored in a single inning. Baylor put up 17 runs on 11 hits, as the prior record was 14 runs against Houston back on April 19, 1985. The previous record for runs scored for BU in a single inning against a Big 12 opponent was 12 (twice) against Texas Tech with the most recent coming in 2007.

Both fourth-year junior Davion Downey and second-year freshman Kyle Nevin had three at-bats in the fifth, while Thomas mashed his second two-run home run of the day and also used a two-RBI single for his fifth and sixth RBI of the day.

The Bears scored their first 13 runs in the inning without recording an out and after scoring 17 runs, led 23-0, which tied the most total runs scored by a BU team in a game against a conference opponent since March 29, 1998 vs. Iowa State.

Baylor starter Blake Helton (4-2) had another solid outing after throwing five scoreless innings, while giving up three hits, walking one and striking out three. K-State starter Kasey Ford (4-1) was tabbed with his first loss of the season.

NOTES

• Set a Big 12 record in runs scored in a conference game after putting up 17 in the fifth.

• Largest margin of victory for Baylor against a Big 12 opponent in program history (Previous vs. Missouri 4/11/09)

• Largest margin of victory in any Big 12 game since Oklahoma defeated K-State 29-4 on March 22, 2009.

• Tied the most runs scored against a Big 12 opponent in program history (Scored 23 vs. Iowa State 3/29/1998).

• Scored a program-record 17 runs in the fifth inning (Previous, 14 vs. Houston 4/19/1985).

• Scored 13 runs in the fifth inning before recording an out.

• Most runs scored in a regular season game for Baylor since April 23, 2008 at Texas State (25-13).

• Largest margin of victory for Baylor over any opponent since defeating Texas Southern 22-1 on March 20, 2007.

• Second time this season Baylor has scored 20-plus runs in a game this season (March 6 vs. Memphis, 20-4).

• The Bears have won four-straight Big 12 series for the first time since 2018.

• After starting 1-5, the Bears are now 9-9 in Big 12 play.

• Baylor is 22-4 this season at Baylor Ballpark.

• BU has won 16 of its last 20 games.

• Baylor scored double-digit runs for the 13th time this season.

• Every starter in the Baylor lineup had a hit and scored a run.

• Thomas went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored.

• Cardoza had a career day after finishing 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBI.

• McKenzie tied his career-high after going 4-for-5, with four runs scored, three RBI and two doubles.

• Richardson finished 2-for-5 with three runs, three RBI, a double and triple.

• Helton has not allowed an earned run in three-consecutive starts (14.0 IP).

• Thomas finished the series hitting .727 (8-for-11) with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored.

QUOTE FROM COACH ROD

“Right after the game today I said ‘considering how yesterday ended being able to come out and score a couple runs early and continue that pressure and then being able to put up 17 runs in an inning is something I don’t know that I have seen before.’ But I’ll tell you what, the relentlessness of the offense being able to come back after a frustrating day yesterday towards the end of the game shows the character of these guys.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears will be back in action with its final midweek game of the season against Incarnate Word on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. inside Baylor Ballpark.

