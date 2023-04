WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are back in the win column after a 10-3 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.

#Baylor baseball is back in the win column after a 7-game skid thanks to a 10-3 win tonight over Stephen F. Austin.



Former @mccbaseball1 standout and Bears stud John Ceccoli (@john_ceccoli) went 3-4 with 4 RBI's and a double that was mere inches away from clearing the fence. pic.twitter.com/1PpKHI73Hx — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 5, 2023

It’s just the third time all season that the Bears have scored 10+ runs in a game. The others coming against Houston Christian University and Youngstown State.

The road doesn’t get easier after Tuesday’s midweek contest though. Three-game sets with Oklahoma and Texas await, starting with the Sooners this weekend on Thursday, April 6th at 6:30 p.m.